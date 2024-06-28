A public transit strike appears to have been averted in Mississauga.

ATU Local 1572, which represents frontline workers with MiWay, announced on Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with is employer after months of negotiations.

Union members had voted 98 per cent in favour of a potential strike earlier this month, though a “no-board” report which would have started the countdown to labour action was not requested.

“Our members worked hard for this contract, and we believe it strikes the right balance between meeting their needs and maintaining the high standard of service that the residents of Mississauga deserve,” Local 1572 President/Business Agent Jack Jackson said in a news release.

The tentative deal in Mississauga comes just days after dozens of Local 1572 members held an informational picket at city hall.

At the time, Johnson expressed frustration with the pace of negotiations in an interview with CP24.

“We believe we should already have had a contract,” he said then. “We expect things to change and we expect a fair and reasonable contract.”

The details of the tentative agreement have not been released as members still have to vote to ratify it, something the union says that it expected to happen “soon.”

A strike involving TTC workers was also narrowly averted earlier this month after a midnight deal was reached.