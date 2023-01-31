A transport truck driver has been charged following a collision that resulted in a full closure of the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

The four-vehicle collision took place near Hurontario Street at around 6 a.m.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported three patients to hospital as a result. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two of those individuals sustained serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, however Ontario Provincial Police have said that the driver of the transport truck has been charged with careless driving.

The express remain closed but OPP say that they expect the clean up to be completed at around noon.