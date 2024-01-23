A driver managed to escape without serious injuries after he lost control of his transport truck and ended up slamming into a frozen swamp off Highway 401 near Burlington Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Guelph line.

The driver lost control of the vehicle in the eastbound lanes, jumped a snowbank and continued on 100 metres in a ditch parallel to the highway before slamming into trees in the swamp.

He thankfully sustained just minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed the long trail of the vehicle in the ditch before it came to rest in the frozen surroundings of the woods.

It took several hours for the truck, which was loaded up with car parts, to be removed from the swamp.

All lanes of the highway reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

OPP said they have responded to numerous collisions around the province this morning amid snowy conditions in some areas. They are urging drivers to use extra caution on the roads.