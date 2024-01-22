Police in Waterloo are investigating after a transport truck hauling approximately $70,000 worth of pistachios was stolen in Wilmot Township.

According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, unknown suspects stole the truck and trailer loaded with pistachios from a business in the area of Foundry Street and Gingerich Road.

Investigators said it was the second “nut-related vehicle theft” in the region in recent months.

On Nov. 5, a transport truck hauling a trailer filled with walnuts was stolen from a business in the area of Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

Police have not said if they believe the same suspects are responsible for both thefts.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call investigators at 519-570-9777, extension 6399.