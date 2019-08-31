Transport truck rear ends taxi with mattress strapped to its roof
A taxi involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 at Mississauga Road on Saturday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 9:27AM EDT
A portion of eastbound Highway 401 in Mississauga was closed for several hours overnight after a tractor trailer rear-ended a taxi with a mattress strapped to its roof.
The collision happened near Mississauga Road shortly after 1 a.m.
Video footage from the scene shows the taxi with significant damage to its back end and the mattress still strapped to its roof.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.