

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 7 have reopened between Leslie Street and Highway 404 in Markham after a collision involving a transport truck.

Police say that the transport truck and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near Commerce Valley Drive at around 2:35 a.m.

As a result of the collision, the transport trunk’s fuel tank ruptured, causing diesel to spill onto the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the transport truck escaped injuries. He told CP24 at the scene that the SUV sideswiped his truck and then travelled another 300 metres or so before flipping over.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up from the diesel spill but reopened at around 7:30 a.m.