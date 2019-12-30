Transportation Safety Board investigating ‘runway occurrence’ at Lake Simcoe airport
Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is indicated on this map. (Google)
Joishua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 4:33PM EST
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying investigators to an airport north of Barrie following a runway incident.
The incident occurred at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Monday afternoon.
The TSB referred to the incident as a "runway occurrence" and released few immediate details.
There have been no injuries reported, a TSB spokesperson told CTV News Barrie.
TSB Investigators will be collecting information at the scene and speaking with witnesses to try and determine exactly what happened, the spokesperson said.