While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.

Early Monday morning, the national weather agency issued fog advisories for several parts of the province, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Brantford, Kitchener, Cambridge Guelph, Pickering, Oshawa, and Newmarket.

Windsor, Sarnia, London, Barrie, Belleville, Brockville, Kingston, and Peterborough are also affected.

Environment Canada said that there may be "near-zero visibility" due to the fog.

The situation is expected to improve this morning, however a few locations may remain foggy through the middle of the day, it said.

There is also the possibility that dense fog could develop again this evening.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” the agency said in its advisory.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”