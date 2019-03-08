

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a Niagara resident with a confirmed case of measles travelled through Pearson Airport and visited a Grimsby hospital last month.

In a news release issued Friday, a spokesperson for Niagara Region Public Health said a confirmed case of measles was discovered in an adult who acquired the infection while travelling outside of the country.

Certain people who visited Pearson Airport on Feb. 22 and patients and visitors at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby on Feb. 27 are asked to watch for signs and symptoms of measles.

Possible exposure on Feb 22:

• Departing Flight, Siem Reap, Cambodia on Cathay Pacific Flight #5249 at 11:20 a.m.

• Arriving Flight, Hong Kong, China, Cathay Pacific #5249 at 3 p.m.

• Departing Flight, Hong Kong, China, Air Canada #16 at 4:30 p.m.

• Arriving Flight, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, Air Canada #16 at 6:20 p.m.

• Toronto Pearson International Airport 6:20 – 9:30 p.m.

Possible exposure on Feb. 27 (between 3 p.m. and midnight):

• West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 169 Main Street E., Grimsby, Emergency Room and X-Ray Unit (first floor)

Symptoms of measles include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever. A rash develops on the face and body about four days after the first sign of symptoms. White spots inside the mouth are also possible.

“Measles easily spreads from person to person, public health is urging all residents to have their vaccination up to date,” the news release read.