Two air travellers have been fined a combined total of $17,000 for allegedly lying to air crew about their COVID-19 diagnosis and presenting a fake test to dupe border officials.

The unidentified pair arrived in Canada on a flight from Mexico on Jan. 23.

“In both cases, the individuals knowingly boarded a flight to Canada from Mexico on January 23, 2021, after having tested positive for COVID-19 only a few days before their flight,” federal officials said in a statement issued on Thursday.

One person was fined $10,000 and the other was fined $7,000, under a federal order requiring all air travellers to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test before boarding a flight heading to Canada.

Even stricter quarantine rules, requiring incoming air travellers from abroad to self-isolate at a hotel at their own expense for at least three days, take effect in four days.