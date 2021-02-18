Travellers from Mexico fined after lying about COVID-19 diagnosis to board plane to Canada
Empty seats are seen during a flight from Vancouver to Calgary, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Airlines in Canada and around the world are suffering financially due to the lack of travel and travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share:
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 2:23PM EST
Two air travellers have been fined a combined total of $17,000 for allegedly lying to air crew about their COVID-19 diagnosis and presenting a fake test to dupe border officials.
The unidentified pair arrived in Canada on a flight from Mexico on Jan. 23.
“In both cases, the individuals knowingly boarded a flight to Canada from Mexico on January 23, 2021, after having tested positive for COVID-19 only a few days before their flight,” federal officials said in a statement issued on Thursday.
One person was fined $10,000 and the other was fined $7,000, under a federal order requiring all air travellers to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test before boarding a flight heading to Canada.
Even stricter quarantine rules, requiring incoming air travellers from abroad to self-isolate at a hotel at their own expense for at least three days, take effect in four days.