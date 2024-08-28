NFL star Travis Kelce has purchased a significant share of ownership in a Toronto-based three-year-old racehorse that shares a name with his musician girlfriend.

Woodbine Racetrack, a Canadian race track for thoroughbred horse racing in Toronto, issued a news release on Wednesday, saying that Swift Delivery races at their racetrack and shares a name with Taylor Swift.

Kelce is a three time Super Bowl champion who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Already a winner of two races this year, Swift Delivery is set to race this Saturday in the $125,000 Toronto Cup presented by Crown Royal. It will be the young horse’s first significant race,” spokesperson Grace Martin said.

Martin said Kelce attended the 2024 Kentucky Derby with other members of the ownership group that owns Swift Delivery.

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023, and their relationship has gained significant attention from their fans.

“With Taylor Swift taking the Era’s Tour to Toronto this November, the couple are welcome to pay a visit to Swift Delivery’s stable any time,” Martin said.