

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Double digit temperatures and steady rainfall in the forecast for Thursday could result in “potential flooding and hazardous conditions,” across the city, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority warns.

The TRCA has issued a flood outlook for Toronto ahead of the spring-like conditions that are expected to arrive on Thursday and linger into Friday.

Environment Canada has said that between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain will fall on the city between noon Thursday and early Friday morning.

The rain will also be accompanied by mild temperatures that are expected to reach a high of 12 C on Thursday and 7 C on Friday.

The TRCA says that since many rivers and streams are still covered in ice, the rainfall combined with snowmelt from the mild temperatures could lead to “ice-jams and localized flooding near culverts, bridge piers, and meanders.

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present,” the flood outlook states. “Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

The TRCA says that ice jams have already been observed in the Humber River near Old Mill and along Duffins Creek at Brock Road in Pickering.

They say that residents should exercise caution around all bodies of water and be sure to “stay well away” from watercourses until the flooding risk subsides.

The flood outlook is in effect until Saturday.