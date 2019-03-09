

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is warning about “potential flooding and hazardous conditions” that are expected following a significant rainfall overnight.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 25 milimetres of rain will begin falling late this evening or after midnight and continue until late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.

The rain will also be accompanied by milder conditions with a high of 6 C forecast for Sunday.

In a flood outlook issued on Saturday morning, the TRCA said that most rivers and streams in the GTA “have full ice cover,” so the “rainfall and snowmelt could result in a break-up of the ice.”

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present,” the flood outlook states. “Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body.

The TCRA says that the offshore wave heights along Lake Ontario could reach 1.5 metres due to winds that will gust up to 80 km/h on Sunday.

They say that on top of the rain the mild conditions on Sunday will result in “additional runoff from melting snow

“All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous,” the flood outlook states.

Air quality statement lifted

Environment Canada had previously issued a special air quality statement for Toronto but that statement was lifted shortly after noon.

The weather agency had said that “light winds and stagnating weather conditions” were resulting in increasing levels of “fine particles and nitrogen dioxide” in some parts of Toronto on Saturday morning.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted,” the special air quality statement read. “Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.”