Trial begins for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her daughter
Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman were found dead in July of 2016 (supplied photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 12:57PM EST
CALGARY - A trial has begun for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.
Edward Downey's case is being heard before a judge and jury and is expected to last three weeks.
The 48-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.
The courtroom's public gallery was so packed with loved ones and media that an overflow courtroom with a video feed needed to be set up.
In a quiet, hoarse voice, Downey pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Baillie was found dead in a suburban home after failing to show up for work at a restaurant.
Her daughter's remains were found in a rural area east of the city several days later.