

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A trial is set to begin today for a Toronto cop and his brother who are accused of brutally beating a young man with a metal pipe in Whitby nearly three years ago.

Const. Michael Theriault and his brother Christian Theriault have each been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an assault on 19-year-old Dafonte Miller.

Miller’s lawyer Julian Falconer previously told reporters that his client was beaten “within an inch of his life” after he was chased by the two accused in the area of Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

Miller’s facial injuries were so severe that his eye had to be surgically removed, a court heard during a preliminary hearing for the two accused last year.

Miller also sustained a broken nose, broken orbital bone, bruised ribs, and a fractured wrist.

Michael Theriault was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack but he and his brother were later charged by the Special Investigations Unit, the province’s police watchdog, in June 2017, nearly six months after the incident occurred.

None of the allegations against the two men has been proven in court.

The trail is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.