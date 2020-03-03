

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The murder trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey after a night out in downtown Toronto in November 2017 continues today.

Here are live updates from inside the courtroom. Earlier story continues below.

Over the past five weeks prosecutors have called on several witnesses to help prove its case.

The Crown alleges that Schlatter killed Richey after she refused his sexual advances, adding that his DNA was found on her clothing.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The jury has viewed surveillance camera footage from inside the bar that Richey, her friend Ryley Simard and Schlatter all attended on the night of Nov. 24, 2017.

The video from inside Crews and Tangos, located in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village, never shows the two women interact with Schlatter inside the establishment.

Surveillance footage from outside, however, shows Simard appear to speak to Schlatter briefly in front of the venue after all three had left.

After Richey and Simard leave the bar, video shows Schlatter walking in the same direction as them for a short time.

The jury has also viewed footage captured by a motion-activated surveillance camera in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017. The video shows Schlatter and Richey walking hand-in-hand down an alley at 4:14 a.m. towards the area where her body was later discovered.

Another clip played in court shortly after shows Schlatter walking back up the alley alone about 45 minutes later.

Richey was never seen alive again.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of an exterior stairwell at the side of a home under construction four days later by her mother, who came from North Bay, Ont. to Toronto to frantically search for her missing daughter with her longtime friend.

During cross-examination of the police officer who reviewed the surveillance camera footage, defence lawyers for Schlatter drew attention to another man seen in the area on that night.

Det. Stephen Matthews said the man was last captured on any camera at around 3:39 a.m. and appeared to be walking towards his home.

Matthews previously told the court that he watched footage captured by motion-activated cameras for at least two hours after Schlatter emerged from the alley alone and did not see anyone going to or from that area, nor did he see Richey emerge.

He said he reviewed recordings from all the cameras around the location, including one that covered a fence line at the back. The cameras, Matthews said, were sensitive enough to be triggered by bugs or shadows.

The trial continues.

With files from The Canadian Press