

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village in 2017 is set to resume today following testimony from an undercover police officer on Wednesday.

The officer, whose name is not being disclosed, took the stand on Wednesday, recalling comments the accused, 23-year-old Kalen Schlatter, made following his arrest in February 2018.

According to the officer, while he, Schlatter, and another undercover officer were in holding cells at a police station, the accused described meeting Richey at a club in Toronto’s gay village on the night of her death.

The officer told the court that Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Richey’s death, admitted to “making out and grinding” with the victim in a stairwell in a secluded alley.

According to the officer, Schlatter said when the two were done, he left but Richey decided to stay behind.

Schlatter, the officer told the jury, said Richey was drunk and falling over and wanted to stay at the bottom of the stairs.

Days after she was reported missing, Richey’s lifeless body was found by her mother and a family friend in the exterior stairwell of a house under construction at the corner of Church and Dundonald streets.

Richey’s cause of death was later determined to be “neck compression.”

Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards previously told the court that Schlatter’s semen was found of Richey’s pant leg and his saliva was found on her bra.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

-With files from The Canadian Press