

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An Ontario tribunal has upheld rules passed by the City of Toronto on short-term rentals like Airbnb.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal says it has dismissed an appeal by several residents who objected to the rules that put limits on how people can rent out their properties.

Tribunal member Scott Tousaw says in his ruling that while the exact numbers involved are in dispute, it's clear that each short-term rental displaces a permanent household.

He found that the Toronto rules, which don't allow secondary properties to be rented out for short-term use, still allow a number of short-term rental uses while not threatening the city's strained housing supply.

He says the rules represent a “reasonable balancing” between housing needs and supporting business and tourism economies.

Fairbnb, which pushed to keep the rules, says the ruling is a major victory for tenants.