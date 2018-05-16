

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men and a woman from Mississauga are facing a combined total of 28 charges in connection to the alleged assault and trafficking of a 21-year-old woman.

Toronto police say that the victim was forced to work providing sexual services throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

She was allegedly forced to turn over all of her earnings to the three suspects.

“The two men and woman used deception, false promises, intimidation and fear to exercise control over the actions and movements of the 21-year-old woman,” police said Wednesday.

Investigators allege that one of the three suspects sexually assaulted the victim several times.

On Thursday, May 10, Toronto police say all three suspects were arrested somewhere in Peel Region.

The three suspects were identified by police on Wednesday as 27-year-old Daylo Robinson, 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton, all of Mississauga.

They are each facing charges including trafficking in persons by exercising control, material benefit from sexual services, assault and forcible confinement.

Vickers is also facing one count of sexual assault, while Robinson is charged with two counts of uttering threats and weapons possession.

All three suspects appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday, May 11.

Images of all three suspects were released by authorities on Wednesday to ensure there are no other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474.