A triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont. overnight sent three people to hospital.

Police say that they were called to a residence in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue at around midnight for gunshots fired. There, three adult victims were located with gunshot wounds, including one female and two males.

Police say that two of the victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was transported to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At this time, police say that no suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

No other details have been released by police.

More information to come…