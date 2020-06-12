

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The deployment of Canadian Forces members to select Ontario long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks has been extended for another two weeks.

Premier Doug Ford initially asked for military help back in April to help stop the rapid spread of the virus in long-term care homes.

Troops were then deployed to five GTA homes experiencing significant outbreaks - Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes' Grace Manor in Brampton.

The initial terms of the agreement would have seen the troops withdraw from the homes today but it has now been confirmed that they will remain in place through June 26.

At this point it is unclear whether the troops will stay at all of the homes.

The outbreak at Orchard Villa, for example, was formally declared to be over on Thursday.

“We are very grateful to the Canadian Armed Forces for their continued support of our long-term care homes at Ontario’s time of need,” Ontario Minister of Long-Term-Care Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement issued Friday. “This extension will ensure that the high risk homes to which they are deployed will continue to benefit from their skill and efforts to fight COVID-19.”

Last month, the Canadian Forces released a detailed report detailing numerous instances of neglect, abuse and insufficient cleaning at some of the homes.

The report recommended that the troops stay at the homes through June 26, though the federal government still had to approve the extension.