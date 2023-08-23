Ontario Provincial Police are warning of lengthy delays after a truck carrying aluminum caught fire on Highway 401.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in near Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Video footage posted online shows the rear axel of the truck completely engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke can be seen coming from the vehicle.

“Fortunately the driver was able to get his tractor disconnected from the trailer before it would cause any damage to the power unit,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

No injuries have been reported.

Schmidt said that when he got on scene he tried to use his own fire extinguisher, but it “didn’t do much.”

“Please avoid the area if you can,” he said.

Twenty minutes later the fire was successfully knocked down.

Truck fire is out #Hwy401/Dixie Rd WB Express lanes. #MississaugaOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/UZdmK6d9CN — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 23, 2023

OPP expect lengthy delays in the westbound express lanes near Dixie Road. Two lanes are blocked for cleanup.