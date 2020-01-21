

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer who fatally struck a pedestrian in North York this morning did not remain at the scene of the crash.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was struck in the area of Alness Street and Supertest Road, located near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenues, at around 7 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation but police say the driver of the truck did not stay at the scene.

Alness Street is closed from Dolomite Drive to Martin Ross Avenue along with Supertest Road from Flint Road to Dufferin Street.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.