A number of residents in the city’s Entertainment District woke up to find a waste management vehicle dumping a heaping load of burning garbage onto the roadway near their homes Monday.

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Simcoe Street between Richmond and Adelaide streets. Video captured from the scene shows flames coming out the back of the truck. The vehicle inches forward a couple of feet before releasing all the trash onto the street where firefighters then dealt with it.

In the video, it appears the garbage itself was on fire rather than the vehicle.

No damage was reported and nobody was injured in the incident.

Toronto Fire told CP24.com that it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Area residents said emergency crews responded very quickly and that the driver of the vehicle remained calm as well.

Smaller vehicles were brought in to shovel away the mess of half-burned trash.

Simcoe Street was shut down for some time but has since reopened.