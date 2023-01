People travelling to Pearson International Airport should avoid Highway 409 as the westbound lanes are closed due to a truck rollover that has resulted in a diesel spill.

The collision happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 409 at Highway 427.

Currently, access to Terminals 1 and 2 is restricted.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the closure could last several hours as crews clean up the mess. They said minor injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being urged to use alternate routes.

The OPP is now at the scene.

More to come. This is a developing story.