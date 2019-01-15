

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A ramp at a busy highway interchange in the city’s west end has been shut down after a transport truck carrying lumber flipped over, spilling wood all over the highway.

It happened on the ramp from the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 to the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at around 11:30 a.m.

Images from the scene showed the transport truck on its sides and pieces of wood scattered all over the ramp.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter that two lanes of the ramp were blocked, but some vehicles were apparently undeterred and could be seen driving over the wooden beams to continue on their way.

No injuries have been reported.