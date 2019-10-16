

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives are running one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns based on disinformation that Canada has ever seen.

Trudeau went on to say that Canadians are saddened to see some parties running polarizing and negative campaigns using tactics imported from other countries.

Over the weekend, a security threat forced Trudeau to wear a bulletproof vest at an event, and the next day he lamented the divisive nature of the campaign.

He said the Conservatives are adopting the politics of fear and negativity, though he did not blame them for the security threat.

The Tories have said the Liberals want to legalize all drugs, when Trudeau has said repeatedly his party has no plans to do so, and that the Liberals would impose a tax on home sales, which the Liberals have denied.

Trudeau is campaigning in Quebec today, making a specific appeal to potential Bloc Quebecois voters, saying the Liberals stand up for the values people in that province hold.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.