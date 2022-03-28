Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday morning after the two sides reportedly reached a $10.2 billion deal to subsidize the cost of child care last night.

Sources from both the federal and provincial governments told The Canadian Press Sunday that they had agreed on a deal, with Ontario becoming the final jurisdiction in the country to sign on to the $30 billion accord.

Ontario had been holding out for more money, but reportedly did not receive any additional funds as part of the deal.

Instead, the two sides agreed on additional flexibility in how the money is spent and a review mechanism that initiates in three years where Ontario can ask the federal government for more money.

The announcement will take place somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area at 11 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould will also be in attendance.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live and online.