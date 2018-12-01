Trudeau and other Canadians offer condolences to family of George H.W. Bush
In this March 6, 1968 file photo, George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, appears in Washington. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 9:10AM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the family of George H.W. Bush, saying the former president was deeply committed to his country.
In a tweet sent from the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trudeau says Bush demonstrated exemplary service to his country.
The 41st president of the United States, who served from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Bush was a war hero who will be remembered not only for his 40 years of service to his country, but for his "friendship and generous spirit."
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was "a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency."