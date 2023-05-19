

The Canadian Press





Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.

In short remarks made to media Friday, the prime minister said more than 70 new sanctions focus on people who are supporting Russia's illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations.

He says Canada will continue to support Ukraine and the international rules-based order.

The Prime Minister's Office says the sanctions are on "17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia’s armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite."

Sanctions will also be applied on 30 individuals and eight entities "involved in Russia’s ongoing human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia."

In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

Other G7 countries are expected to announce their own sanctions on Russia as leaders meet to discuss geopolitical tensions, particularly with China and Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.