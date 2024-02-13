Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.

Trudeau posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to reports of a protest outside of the institution, which was founded by the Jewish community in Toronto over a century ago.

“Hospitals are places for treatment and care, not protests and intimidation,” Trudeau said.

“I strongly condemn this display of antisemitism. In Toronto and across Canada, we stand with Jewish communities against this hate.”

More to come...