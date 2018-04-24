Trudeau calls van attack 'horrific and senseless,' says no apparent terror link
Members of the media listen as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement on the incident involving pedestrians being struck by a van in Toronto, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:09AM EDT
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Toronto man's deadly rampage through city streets in a van still has no apparent link to a terrorist attack.
He describes the attack that killed 10 and injured 15 as "horrific" and "senseless," adding all Canadians stand with Toronto today.
But while he says the investigation into the incident is still underway, he says there is no evidence to suggest there is a "national security element" to the situation.
The attack began Monday afternoon when a man allegedly drove a van down a busy stretch of sidewlk on Yonge Street in the city's north end.
Toronto police have arrested 25-year-old Alek Minassian in the incident.
Minassian is due to appear in court later today.