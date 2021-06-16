

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being allowed to check out from his quarantine hotel roughly 12 hours after checking in.

Trudeau's office says he received his negative COVID-19 test Wednesday morning and can now leave the three-star Ottawa lodging.

Members of his delegation to Europe who landed in Ottawa around 7 p.m. were tested on arrival and received negative test results the next day at about 8 a.m.

Trudeau was overseas from last Thursday until Tuesday for summits with other G7, NATO and European leaders.

Air travellers landing in Canada without an exemption are currently required to book and pay for a three-night hotel stay but can leave once they receive a negative test result.

An expert review panel recently said the hotel-quarantine policy had no scientific basis and recommended the government scrap it, noting travellers arriving by land face no such rule.