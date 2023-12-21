The prime minister and federal housing minister are set to meet with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at city hall this morning.

Details of the meeting have not been released but an announcement is expected at 11:45 a.m.

Over the past six months, the city has repeatedly called on the federal government to do more to support the influx of refugees that are arriving in Toronto every day. The mayor has said Toronto has no shelter capacity to house the refugees and more money is needed from the federal government.

Both Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have repeatedly put pressure on the prime minister to come up with more money for cash-strapped Toronto.

Last month, Ford announced hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for Toronto transit and housing and agreed to upload the cost of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province, saving the city what could amount to billions of dollars.

The federal government previously announced new cash for housing in other GTA municipalities, including Mississauga, which will receive $113M through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Today’s announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.