

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





WARSAW, Poland - Canada was the only country that offered help to Poland to manage a refugee crisis before Russia launched its “barbaric, unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Thursday following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Warsaw.

The two men spoke by phone on Feb. 13, more than 10 days before Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his troops into Ukraine, and Duda said Trudeau promised if Russia did invade, Canada would support Poland if needed.

Trudeau reiterated Canada's commitment to fast-tracking Ukrainians applying to come to Canada, and said Canada will spend $117 million to support those measures.

Multiple cabinet ministers have also fanned out across Europe this week to assist in efforts to aid refugees.

In Berlin Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada began planning its response to a European refugee crisis late last year, as Russian President Vladimir Putin began deploying more than 100,000 Russian soldiers and military equipment to Ukraine's borders.

“We called it the 'God forbid' scenario,” Freeland said, standing with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly at Berlin's famed peace monument, the Brandenburg Gate.

Joly said Canada is working closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees throughout eastern Europe to find ways to get refugees to Canada after negotiating safe passage agreements. She said International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan was in Moldova talking to the UN refugee agency to co-ordinate Canada's response.

Sajjan joined Trudeau in Warsaw as did Freeland.

Trudeau also met with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in Warsaw Thursday.

Canada is expediting refugee applications filed before the war began and prioritizing Ukrainians applying to come to Canada through other streams. It is also developing an emergency travel stream for Ukrainians that eliminates many of the normal visa requirements and, if they pass a security check, allows people to work or attend school in Canada for at least two years.

Trudeau avoided answering directly if Canada would consider getting rid of the visa altogether during the news conference with Duda Thursday.

“We're doing everything we can as quickly as possible to bring in as many people as possible quickly,” he said.

“We will continue to step up and do more on bringing in refugees to Canada as quickly as possible. Our hearts break for the terrible scenes that we've seen, people fleeing for their lives, leaving behind them all their worldly possessions, looking to be safe.”

Trudeau said Canada is going to triple the matching fund for Ukrainian relief donations made to the Canadian Red Cross, from $10 million to $30 million.

Duda said just by being in Warsaw, he is confident Canada will make “best efforts” to live up to its promise.

He said 100,000 people are fleeing Ukraine into Poland every day and at least 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine are now in Poland seeking help. Many are being housed by local Polish residents in their own homes.

Another 500,000 refugees from Ukraine have fled to other nations in Europe as well.

Following his meeting with Duda, Trudeau spent about half an hour with more than a dozen refugees in a hostel in downtown Warsaw. Freeland translated while one of the women spoke about her experiences, leaving Trudeau close to tears.

“I just want to tell you that we are watching what's happening in Ukraine every single day from around the world,” Trudeau said. “And we are all standing with you and we all want this to be over as (soon) as possible. And to get your country back and to support your brave husbands and brothers and friends who are staying back to make sure that Vladimir Putin doesn't win. But you need to know that the West will be there for you as well.”

Trudeau condemned the invasion and was firm in his belief that Putin made a grave mistake when he invaded Ukraine, one that he will eventually pay for.

“He's going to lose this war,” Trudeau said during the news conference with Duda. “He's going to lose this war because the ferocity and strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people defending their territory is inspiring us all. And because our resolve as friends and allies, friends of Ukraine, allies to each other, and countries committed to democracy, to the rule of law, to the UN Charter, cannot allow Vladimir Putin to be successful.”

Duda did not hold back in his judgment of Putin and Russia for the invasion and said Poland will help collect evidence of war crimes for prosecution.

“This is genocide,” he said in Polish. “If someone bombs maternity hospitals full of pregnant women, if someone shells residential areas where there are no military facilities, these are war crimes and this is genocide. And I strongly believe that war criminals will be prosecuted, and will be held accountable for bad deeds.”

The United Nations estimates 500 civilians have been killed so far.

On Wednesday an airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol injured pregnant women and left children buried in the rubble.

The World Health Organization says it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

The United States also raised fears this week that Putin will unleash chemical weapons in the war, which Trudeau and Duda said would be met with the harshest of consequences.

“Putin needs to know that the consequences for his actions already will be severe, and further escalations by him, further targeting of civilians, further use of problematic ways to kill civilians, is going to be met with the severest of responses both globally and individually on him,' Trudeau said.

Danny Glenwright, the president of Save the Children Canada, said there is grave concern for the more than one million children who have fled Ukraine so far.

“We are particularly worried about the risk of displacement and subsequent soaring humanitarian needs, based on reports that hundreds of thousands of people, mainly children and women, will continue to arrive in Poland, Romania and other neighbouring countries.”

He said his organization has teams in Poland and nearby countries to help refugees, and is advocating with European Union officials and others to help children reach safety and be protected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.