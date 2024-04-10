

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized.

In a classified February interview with the public inquiry, Trudeau said it was extremely damaging to the confidence of Canadians in the democratic process.

A public summary of the interview was disclosed today at the inquiry, where Trudeau is testifying at an open hearing.

Trudeau's appearance follows several days of testimony from members of his cabinet, political party representatives, senior bureaucrats and intelligence officials.

Under a federal protocol, there would be a public announcement if a panel of bureaucrats determined that an incident - or an accumulation of incidents - threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.

There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.