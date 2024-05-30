Trudeau, Ford to make announcement in Toronto
Published Thursday, May 30, 2024 7:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2024 7:40AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in Toronto on Thursday.
They will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks, and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the 9 a.m. remarks.
