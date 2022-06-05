

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Relatives, community members and dignitaries called for an end to racism and Islamophobia today at an emotional march in London, Ont., marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly attack on a Muslim family.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra were among those who attended the event where leaders from the Muslim community and friends of the victims called for action to address Islamophobia.

Trudeau says millions of Canadians are facing microaggression, discrimination and systemic racism as reality every day, adding the situation must change.

He says his government has taken action to address hate and racism in Canada, but there is more work that should be done.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after police say they were deliberately hit by a truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021, in London, Ont.

The family's nine-year-old boy was hurt, but survived. A 21-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

The case has not yet gone to trial.

Esa Islam, a cousin of Yumnah, says the attack has changed his life and left a gaping wound in his heart.

He says politicians should follow their supportive words with actions to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future.