Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that his government is “standing by” to deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help with Ontario’s vaccination efforts.

“On vaccination in particular, Ontario has reached out for more support,” Trudeau said. “I can tell you today that we are standing by to deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help with their mobile vaccination teams.”

“This is about getting doses to people where the situation is most serious.”

The offer was made during a news conference late Friday morning, in which Trudeau announced that Canada will receive an additional four million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in May, followed by a batch of two million in June and two million in July.

At the same time, Canada is expected to get only 650,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine instead of the more than 1.2 million doses that was promised.

Trudeau did not mention how the new doses will be allocated. The Ontario governmen has repeatedly called for more supply as it struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Multiple community clinics and hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area have had to pause vaccinations this week due to supply issues.