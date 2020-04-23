Trudeau pledges $1.1B for COVID-19 vaccine development
Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:13AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:36AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend $1.1 billion to help develop and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as countrywide test surveys to determine how widely the virus has spread through Canada.
