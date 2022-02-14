

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting the premiers this morning about using the Emergencies Act.

Antigovernment blockades continue to paralyze Ottawa and shutter multiple border crossings with the United States.

Trudeau met with his cabinet for an urgent meeting Sunday night and is on a phone call with provincial and territorial premiers today.

He also briefed his caucus early this morning in a virtual meeting held two days before the Liberals' regularly scheduled Wednesday gathering.

