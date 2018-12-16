Trudeau rules out snap election call, national ballot slated for Oct. 21
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way from his office to take part in a year end interview with The Canadian Press on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Trudeau is ruling out an early election call, saying in an interview that Canadians will go to the polls in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 12:54PM EST
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no early election call.
In a roundtable interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says he is happy to rule out the prospect of a snap ballot, meaning Canadians can expect to go to the polls Oct. 21.
The declaration should put an end to behind-the-scenes rumblings the governing Liberals have been mulling a spring election.
Since May 2007, federal election legislation dictates that a general ballot be held on the third Monday in October in the fourth year following the previous election.
However, it doesn't preclude an election being set for a different date.
General elections are called when the Governor General dissolves Parliament on the advice of the prime minister.