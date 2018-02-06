

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An off-the-cuff remark by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall has caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump's favourite TV show.

"Fox and Friends" is among the U.S. and international outlets seizing on footage of Trudeau interrupting a woman who used the term "mankind" during her question at an event on Friday.

Trudeau tells her the preferred term is "peoplekind" -- earning a welcome reception from both the questioner and audience members in Edmonton.

But right-wing news outlets and pundits are pouncing -- prominent British TV broadcaster Piers Morgan called Trudeau a "Chief PC Plonker" and "Fox and Friends" devoted a segment to the term this morning.

The show is said to be one of the first things Trump watches in the morning, often posting tweets in direct response to what they are reporting.

The spotlight on Trudeau comes as he prepares to head to the U.S. Wednesday to talk up the Liberal government's trade agenda, including progressive elements like a chapter on gender equality in the new North American Free Trade Agreement.