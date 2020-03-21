

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says lock downs in other countries and air-space restrictions due to COVID-19 mean Canada won't be able to get every citizen home who is trapped abroad.

Trudeau is urging Canadians currently stuck in foreign countries to make safe decisions, stay in touch with Global Affairs and not head to airports unless they have a confirmed seat on a flight back.

Trudeau says the federal government is working with airlines to arrange flights to countries where Canadians are.

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal today and others from Peru and Spain are likely to be announced soon.

Trudeau says the government will help cover some of the costs for these flights, but passengers will be expected to pay a reasonable price.

There are now more than 1,100 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada.