OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will be up to the country's ethics watchdog to decide who is telling the truth in the SNC-Lavalin affair - himself, or former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Yesterday, Wilson-Raybould detailed what she described as a relentless campaign, including veiled threats, from Trudeau, his senior staff, the top public servant and the finance minister's office, for her to intervene and order a “remediation agreement” for the company to help it avoid criminal corruption charges.

Speaking in suburban Montreal this morning, Trudeau says he totally disagrees with how Wilson-Raybould described discussions she had with him and others about the case.

The prime minister says the ethics commissioner, Mario Dion, will settle disagreements over what happened.

Trudeau says there is “no doubt” talks didn't cross any legal lines and that Canadians expect their government to look for ways to protect jobs and expand the economy while respecting the rule of law.

As for Wilson-Raybould's future as a Liberal, Trudeau says he is still mulling over whether she will be allowed to remain in caucus.