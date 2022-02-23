

The Canadian Press





BREAKING UPDATE:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is ending its use of the Emergencies Act now that the protests against COVID-19 restrictions are “no longer an emergency.”

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to revoke use of the Emergencies Act now that the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government in downtown Ottawa is over.

Two senior government sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before an announcement expected today.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, for the first time last week, saying police needed extra help to end blockades that had been ongoing in downtown Ottawa for weeks and had spread to key Canada-U.S. border crossings.

On Monday, Trudeau said the time-limited, extraordinary powers granted by the Emergencies Act were still needed because his government was worried about blockades returning.

The House of Commons passed a motion to approve the measures under the act Monday evening, with the NDP voting in favour alongside the minority Liberal government.

The Senate began debating a motion on the act Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.