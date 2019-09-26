

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he'll be taking part in tomorrow's massive climate march in Montreal.

Trudeau has been criss-crossing the country making a series of environmental announcements.

Speaking in Sudbury Ontario, Trudeau confirmed his attendance at the Montreal march, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people as well as Greta Thunberg (TOON'-berg), the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who has become the symbolic leader of the movement demanding action on climate change.

Thunberg will be given the key to the city from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante during her visit but the Liberals have not said whether Trudeau will meet with her.

Trudeau has praised the “extraordinary amount of mobilization” by the young people across Canada and around the world who have been pressuring for action on climate change, and pitched himself as the best person to lead the charge.

He told reporters he looks forward to marching with thousands of Canadians tomorrow in Montreal, like people are marching across the country and around the world to fight for the environment.

More than 140 climate protests are planned nationwide Friday.

Trudeau also blasted his Conservative rival, Andrew Scheer, challenging him directly to ask whether Scheer would commit to banning single-use plastics, as the Liberals plan to do.

Trudeau was in Sudbury to announce one-fourth of Canada's land and one-fourth of its oceans will be given protected status by 2025 under a re-elected Liberal government.

He made the announcement after paddling a red canoe in the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area accompanied by local children.

Trudeau also said 30 per cent of Canadian land and ocean areas will be protected by 2030, and he will push the rest of the world to follow suit.