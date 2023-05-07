

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says King Charles is deeply aligned with the fundamental priorities of Canadians on reconciliation and the environment.

Trudeau made the comments while speaking with reporters in London, a day after the King's coronation.

Trudeau says he has known Charles for decades as an environmentalist and someone committed to preserving nature.

He says the King has also shown that he understands the problems created by Britain's colonial history in Canada.

"The work that he has done in reaching out to Indigenous leaders of the past number of years, including again this week, I think shows that he is deeply aligned with some of the really fundamental priorities of Canadians," Trudeau said.

Trudeau notes that Canadians had an extraordinary affection for Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He says that leaves a challenge for anyone who steps into the role as Canada's head of state.

"Obviously, we will have many, many years in which Canadians will get to know his approach and his deep commitment to service, which includes leadership on environment and reconciliation issues," Trudeau said.

"I am looking forward to, alongside Canadians, getting to continue to work with him on big things that affect not just Canada but the planet."