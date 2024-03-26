

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against premiers who are asking him to cancel an upcoming increase to the federal carbon price, saying they have not proposed better ideas to fight climate change.

Trudeau says in a letter to premiers today that the last time they discussed the issue in 2022, their governments either didn't propose alternative solutions or couldn't meet federal standards for reducing emissions.

The premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have all asked to Trudeau to forgo the April 1 increase of $15 per tonne.

They all cite inflation and a high cost of living as reasons to slow down.

Trudeau says in the letter that it's critical to dispel the “misconception” that Canada's carbon pricing system is a significant driver of inflation, as there are many factors at play.

He says his government remains open to working with provinces that provide a “credible system” for carbon pricing that meets the federal standards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.