

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney , who died Thursday at 84.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney 's family as well.

Mulroney 's daughter, Caroline, said in a statement Thursday evening that her father died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Her spokesman later said Mulroney died in a Florida hospital after a fall at his home in Palm Beach.

The flag on the Peace Tower in Ottawa is flying at half-mast in his honour.

MPs agreed Friday morning to suspend Parliament for the day, and offer tributes to Mulroney on March 18.

Mulroney was the leader of the Progressive Conservative party in the 1980s and was prime minister for nearly nine years between 1984 and 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.